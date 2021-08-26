Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,285 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 393.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

FRC stock opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

