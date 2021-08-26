Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

