Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.