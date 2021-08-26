Atheios Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 101.4% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $40,238.56 and approximately $15.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.66 or 0.06623998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.40 or 0.01301027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00356439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00126497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00616425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00333187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00306865 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,928,429 coins and its circulating supply is 42,963,836 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

