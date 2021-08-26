Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ATCMF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65.
About Atico Mining
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.