Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATCMF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.