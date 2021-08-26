Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0019 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $382,633.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

