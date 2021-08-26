Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Atlassian stock opened at $353.41 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $356.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.22, a PEG ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

