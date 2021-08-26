AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,185.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,323,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

