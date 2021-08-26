Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0888 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $13,206.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00162461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00741648 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,142,815 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

