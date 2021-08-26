Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €73.98 ($87.04) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.94.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

