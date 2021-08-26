Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.98 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $4.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE ATHM opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

