Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96.

Autohome stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.98. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 4,162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 241,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

