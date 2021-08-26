Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 99.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 182.3% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $253.85 million and approximately $1.76 billion worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.43 or 1.00127374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.47 or 0.01040307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.54 or 0.06597621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

