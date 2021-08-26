Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.38 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and $1.04 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,689,655 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio
. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for Autonio is auton.io
.
Autonio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
