Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) vs. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Critical Analysis

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.99 $1.06 million N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,258.93 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

