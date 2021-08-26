Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the July 29th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Thursday. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38. Avance Gas has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.84.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.