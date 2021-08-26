Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

AVTR stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,439 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,500. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,569,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.