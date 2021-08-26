AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.88. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

