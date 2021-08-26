Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%.
Shares of AVNW opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.