Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

