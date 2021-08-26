Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Avnet has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

