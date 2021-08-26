Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Reaches $258,782.87

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $258,782.87 and approximately $45,619.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00874109 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

