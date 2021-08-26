Azuki Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $41,166.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00153682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.61 or 1.00319140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.47 or 0.01023358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.81 or 0.06636339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

