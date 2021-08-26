Baader Bank Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.35 ($36.88).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €32.40 ($38.12). The stock had a trading volume of 117,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.82.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.