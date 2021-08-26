Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $379.13

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379.13 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.87), with a volume of 1141221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.60 ($4.85).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.