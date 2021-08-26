Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,233 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,045% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $673.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

