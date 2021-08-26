Baker Chad R Invests $4.66 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $133.90. 83,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.62. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

