Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $94.66 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.