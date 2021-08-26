Ballard Power Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,125 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,413% compared to the average daily volume of 1,859 put options.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

