bAlpha Market Capitalization Reaches $673,469.38 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $673,469.38 and $465,424.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $37.42 or 0.00080100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

