Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 2,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $899.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.