Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.