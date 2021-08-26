Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,411 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 1,251,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

