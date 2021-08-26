Bank of America Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $12.49 on Thursday, hitting $273.34. 800,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

