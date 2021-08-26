Bank of America Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.03.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $12.49 on Thursday, hitting $273.34. 800,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.