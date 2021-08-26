Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

TSE:BMO opened at C$130.72 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.62. The firm has a market cap of C$84.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

