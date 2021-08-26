Barclays Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $26.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of TS stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

