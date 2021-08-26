Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Acciona alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $166.49. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73. Acciona has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.