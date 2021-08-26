Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

