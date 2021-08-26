Barclays Upgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Overweight

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vivendi has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.