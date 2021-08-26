Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €112.00 ($131.76) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

BAS stock opened at €66.42 ($78.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.54.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

