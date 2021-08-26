BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. BASIC has a market cap of $34.33 million and $2.25 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.00754195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097670 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.