Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.32

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.32 and last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 1984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

