BCE (BCE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/23/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

8/4/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

BCE stock opened at C$64.70 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$65.16. The firm has a market cap of C$58.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

