Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $4,328.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00019283 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

