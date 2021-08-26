Beacon Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
