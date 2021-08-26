Beacon Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.25 million.

