Bean Cash Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 57.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $37.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,320,653,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

