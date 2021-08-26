Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

