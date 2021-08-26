Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 738 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 12,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,672 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express stock opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

