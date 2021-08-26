Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.