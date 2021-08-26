Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68.

